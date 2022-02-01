Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $993.68

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 993.68 ($13.36) and traded as low as GBX 960 ($12.91). Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 970 ($13.04), with a volume of 22,204 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £285.49 million and a PE ratio of 124.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 988.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 993.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

About Tracsis (LON:TRCS)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, delay attribution, and delay repay; and infrastructure software products that are used to collect, manage, visualize, and analyze rail asset information.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tracsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tracsis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.