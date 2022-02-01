Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Guess? (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 20,645 put options on the company. This is an increase of 682% compared to the average daily volume of 2,639 put options.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $203,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,247,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,123,000 after acquiring an additional 97,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Guess? by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after buying an additional 179,309 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Guess? by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,333,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,194,000 after buying an additional 654,757 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Guess? by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,195,000 after buying an additional 120,398 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Guess? by 4,938.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after buying an additional 829,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

GES stock opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.13. Guess? has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.38.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $643.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.30 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guess? will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This is an increase from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

