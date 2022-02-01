Traders Purchase High Volume of Apollo Medical Put Options (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 3,664 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,272% compared to the average daily volume of 267 put options.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. Apollo Medical has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $133.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $227.12 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 30.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

