Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 17,088 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,851% compared to the average daily volume of 876 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $68.19 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $58.84 and a 52-week high of $82.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.39 and a 200 day moving average of $69.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $1,273,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,112,423 shares of company stock valued at $84,216,673 over the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 140.6% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 994,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,401,000 after purchasing an additional 581,424 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 139.8% in the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 277,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,243,000 after purchasing an additional 161,716 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth $24,570,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 245.9% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 30,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 21,513 shares during the last quarter. 19.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

