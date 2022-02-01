Traders Purchase High Volume of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 5,776 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 500% compared to the average volume of 962 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGK. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $386,828,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,904.7% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,734,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,533 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $70,622,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7,962.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 943,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,914,000 after acquiring an additional 931,957 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.01. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $60.21 and a 1-year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

