Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Trane Technologies updated its FY22 guidance to $6.95-7.15 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.95-1.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $173.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $142.42 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.33. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $391,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.31.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

