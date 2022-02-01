Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Short Interest Up 38.7% in January

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the December 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 678,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:TNL traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.81. The stock had a trading volume of 520,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,026. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.84. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $68.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 60.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TNL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 25.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

