Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Down 3.7%

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)’s stock price dropped 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.49 and last traded at $26.49. Approximately 354 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 511,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

TVTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $46,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $196,667.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,436. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000.

About Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

