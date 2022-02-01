Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) Stake Boosted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 2.94% of Trebia Acquisition worth $18,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TREB. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 1.6% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 135,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trebia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,149,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after purchasing an additional 26,909 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trebia Acquisition stock opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $11.54.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Trebia Acquisition Profile

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

