Trek Financial LLC Boosts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Trek Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,072 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 16,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $52.95. 402,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,753,272. The stock has a market cap of $222.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day moving average of $53.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

