Trek Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Trek Financial LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 9.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 29.8% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514,309. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $60.81. The stock has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day moving average is $80.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.