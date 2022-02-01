Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,943 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,059 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.11. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

