Tribe Price Hits $0.69 on Top Exchanges (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. In the last seven days, Tribe has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Tribe coin can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a market cap of $315.10 million and $9.58 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tribe alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00044249 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00117852 BTC.

Tribe Profile

Tribe (TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tribe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tribe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.