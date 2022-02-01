Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $889.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to announce sales of $889.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $900.00 million and the lowest is $880.77 million. Trimble posted sales of $829.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year sales of $3.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.57. Trimble has a 12-month low of $66.09 and a 12-month high of $96.49.

In related news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 8,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth $42,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 55.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

