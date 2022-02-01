Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 52.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,600 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.11% of Trimble worth $23,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in Trimble by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trimble by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.09 and a 1 year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.