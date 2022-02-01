Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 197,256 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.25% of Trimble worth $51,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 55.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 47.5% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $330,461.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.09 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.57.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

