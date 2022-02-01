TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 46.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TNET opened at $85.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.27. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.43 and a one year high of $109.40.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $163,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $44,633.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,860 shares of company stock worth $6,808,212. 39.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNET. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.