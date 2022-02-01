Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Shares Up 2.5%

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.93 and last traded at $33.81. 3,434 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 5,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.99.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRRSF. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.48.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

