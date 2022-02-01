Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.56) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 140.91% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.75) price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of LON:EBOX opened at GBX 110 ($1.48) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 112.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 113.92. Tritax EuroBox has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 125 ($1.68).

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

