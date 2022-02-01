TRON (TRX) Price Up 8.3% This Week

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0599 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TRON has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and approximately $716.82 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002464 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004040 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000256 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About TRON

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,801,120,663 coins and its circulating supply is 101,801,121,336 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

