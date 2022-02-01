Truist Financial Comments on Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report issued on Sunday, January 30th. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba anticipates that the bank will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CFR. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.71.

CFR opened at $141.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.31 and a 200 day moving average of $123.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $91.23 and a fifty-two week high of $143.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 44.38%.

In other news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $1,007,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total transaction of $4,933,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 106.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.