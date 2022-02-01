TrustToken (TRU) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $529,282.00

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One TrustToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrustToken has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. TrustToken has a total market capitalization of $50.87 million and approximately $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00044194 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00116651 BTC.

About TrustToken

TrustToken (TRU) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io . The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

