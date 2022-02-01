Tsuruha (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $79.72 and last traded at $79.72. Approximately 273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.14.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.67 and its 200-day moving average is $116.35.

About Tsuruha (OTCMKTS:TSUSF)

TSURUHA Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the management and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following business divisions: Drugstore, Dispensing, Nursing, Mail Order, and Group Support Business. The Drugstore Business division handles the operations of drugstore chains.

