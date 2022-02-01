TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) fell 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $77.12 and last traded at $77.42. 10,341 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 149,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.09.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTEC. Morgan Stanley lowered TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TTEC news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of TTEC by 164.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 23,254 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TTEC by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 6.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,103,000 after acquiring an additional 14,229 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in TTEC by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in TTEC by 7.9% during the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

