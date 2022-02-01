Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of TCAC stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. Tuatara Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.12.

Get Tuatara Capital Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Tuatara Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuatara Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.