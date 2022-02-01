Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.30 and last traded at $21.30. Approximately 264 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi from 17.10 to 21.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01.

Türk Hava Yollari AO engages in the provision of domestic and international air transport and cargo services. It operates through two segments: Air Transport (Aviation) and Technical Maintenance Operations (Technical). The Aviation segment involves in the domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation.

