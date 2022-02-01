TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,976,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.90% of TuSimple worth $147,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 221.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TuSimple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSP opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $79.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.25.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $43,575.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 9,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $287,692.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,631 shares of company stock valued at $676,065.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

