Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 318,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,732,000 after buying an additional 21,644 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 25,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total value of $4,266,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total value of $462,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,729 shares of company stock worth $17,203,997 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $206.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.83. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.61 and a 52 week high of $457.30.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWLO. Cowen dropped their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.36.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

