Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CEO William Ross Greenberg Sells 16,680 Shares

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $95,242.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:TWO traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,703,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,393. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.74.
Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.96.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 317.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Two Harbors Investment Company Profile
Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.
