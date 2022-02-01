Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CEO William Ross Greenberg Sells 16,680 Shares

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $95,242.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TWO traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,703,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,393. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.74.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.26%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 317.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

