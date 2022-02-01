Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg Sells 18,169 Shares

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $103,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TWO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.70. 3,703,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,727,393. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 61.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.