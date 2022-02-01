Tyman (LON:TYMN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $411.06

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 411.06 ($5.53) and traded as low as GBX 363 ($4.88). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 373 ($5.01), with a volume of 209,767 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.39) price objective on shares of Tyman in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 393.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 411.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £732.14 million and a P/E ratio of 14.35.

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

