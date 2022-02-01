Typhoon Network (TYPH) Market Cap Achieves $360,109.65

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $360,109.65 and $672.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Typhoon Network has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0396 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00050588 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,791.78 or 0.07196320 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,730.68 or 0.99835239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00051918 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00054018 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,096,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

