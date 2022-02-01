U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Short Interest Update

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,300 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the December 31st total of 132,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

GROW traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.57. The stock had a trading volume of 75,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,799. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $12.89.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 75.81% and a net margin of 152.52%. The business had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GROW. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 189.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 5.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 124,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

Featured Article: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.