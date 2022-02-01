Ubex (UBEX) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ubex has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Ubex has a market cap of $738,251.61 and $197,496.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00012480 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.32 or 0.00291346 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

