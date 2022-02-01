UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Position Lessened by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,505,442 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,808,059 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.10% of UBS Group worth $52,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in UBS Group by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in UBS Group by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of UBS stock opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.