UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Gap Up to $67.23

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.23, but opened at $71.00. UFP Technologies shares last traded at $71.47, with a volume of 139 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Taglich Brothers restated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.01. The firm has a market cap of $543.59 million, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 8.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,544,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 43,350 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFPT)

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

