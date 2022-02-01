Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3,098.84

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,098.84 ($41.66) and traded as low as GBX 2,886 ($38.80). Ultra Electronics shares last traded at GBX 2,900 ($38.99), with a volume of 96,542 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ULE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,200 ($29.58) to GBX 2,350 ($31.59) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($47.06) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultra Electronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,743.75 ($36.89).

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of £2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,117.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,098.84.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.