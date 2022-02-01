Ultra (UOS) Price Hits $1.12 on Major Exchanges

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, Ultra has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $317.87 million and $5.22 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00002923 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,466.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.50 or 0.00742196 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $91.36 or 0.00237502 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00026227 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00011173 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00024706 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,752,124 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars.

