Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,300 shares, a growth of 112.6% from the December 31st total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $700,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Unicycive Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

UNCY stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52. Unicycive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.26). Analysts anticipate that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.