Unifty Market Cap Reaches $28.61 Million (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Unifty coin can now be bought for about $15.79 or 0.00040674 BTC on exchanges. Unifty has a market cap of $28.61 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unifty has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,811,267 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

