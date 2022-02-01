UniLend Trading 35.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 29.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. UniLend has a total market cap of $17.70 million and $6.72 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UniLend has traded 35.4% higher against the US dollar. One UniLend coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004304 BTC.

About UniLend

UFT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

