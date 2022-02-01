Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the December 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE UL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.13. 3,683,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,089,283. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.01. Unilever has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $61.81.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UL. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 309.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Unilever by 134.3% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter worth $50,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Unilever by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

