Unistake Tops One Day Trading Volume of $100,538.00 (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Unistake coin can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Unistake has a market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $100,538.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unistake has traded up 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unistake alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00050838 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,792.33 or 0.07178246 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,811.63 or 0.99773177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00051850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00054114 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake launched on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,285,215 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Unistake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unistake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unistake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unistake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unistake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.