United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given a $248.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) received a $248.00 target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UPS. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $28.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.03. 597,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,029. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $154.91 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The company has a market cap of $200.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

