United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $231.98 and last traded at $229.03, with a volume of 180458 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $202.21.

The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,381,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 47,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $199.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

About United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.