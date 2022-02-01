Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,000 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the December 31st total of 177,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Unitil stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.65. The company had a trading volume of 109,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.11 million, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.87. Unitil has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $59.32.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Unitil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,697,000 after buying an additional 60,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Unitil by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,845,000 after buying an additional 170,492 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Unitil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $713,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Unitil by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,719,000 after buying an additional 219,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Unitil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 330,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,128,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unitil

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

