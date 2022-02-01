Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unitil had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

NYSE UTL traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,184. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Unitil has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $59.32. The stock has a market cap of $761.11 million, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 64.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Unitil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Unitil by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Unitil by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unitil by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Unitil by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 54,467 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

