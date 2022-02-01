Unitrade (TRADE) 1-Day Volume Hits $219,733.00

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, Unitrade has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. Unitrade has a market cap of $2.07 million and $219,733.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unitrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0729 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unitrade alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00044168 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00115858 BTC.

Unitrade Profile

TRADE is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,457,237 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unitrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

