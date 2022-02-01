Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Position Lifted by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 2,660.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,600 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Univest Financial worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,284,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after acquiring an additional 508,810 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 14.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

UVSP stock opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Univest Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.74. The firm has a market cap of $887.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Univest Financial had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

Univest Financial Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

