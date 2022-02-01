Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE UNM traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,042,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,845. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

